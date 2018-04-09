Bollywood star kid Varun Dhawan is all set to feature on the silver screen soon with his upcoming flick October, which is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday. The film marks the debut of newbie Babita Sandhu, who plays Varun’s love interest and the female lead role in the movie. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar, which is also releasing overseas. According to reports in a leading daily, the world premiere of the flick is all set to take place in Dubai on April 11, 2018.

Moreover, a source in the know revealed that “The entire team is happy and excited about the Dubai premiere as the world of October will finally be unveiled to a movie-loving audience overseas.” Meanwhile, Varun is one of the highest paid Bollywood actors of this era. When he was asked about the reason for accepting 50% less amount as his pay for the film October, he said, “I’m someone who feels that I should get my worth and I know that I come and I have an audience and I’m humble about it but I’m not stupid about it. I know what my worth is.”

Varun further revealed that the director of the film was not charging a penny for the film and on that note, he said, “Who am I to take a fee in that sense? When the director is not in the budget, Shoojit Sircar has not put his own fees. He’s a very big director, he can easily take a double-digit fee if he wants but if he is not writing his fee, as an actor, how do you feel about working for someone who is so pure, money is the most secondary…it’s not a thought actually.” He said that it varies from film to film and added, “I’ve done this for other reasons and I’ve already gained from it which I can’t explain to people, how. Now, I’m just hoping that what I’ve gained, I hope people can feel that…woh feeling aajaye bas.”

