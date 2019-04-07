Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dala recently received death threats from a female fan outside his residence. Some hours back, a stalker was waiting to meet the actor outside his residence. Due to his non-availability, the fan lost her calm and created a big scene outside Varun's residence.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank and recently experienced his worst nightmare. The actor has a huge fan base especially females but it seems that his fans are not much happy with Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend. Recently, a female fan of the actor reached his residence and threatened to kill Natasha Dalal, his girlfriend. The incident goes like a stalker was recently waiting for a long time at the actor’s residence to meet him. Unfortunately due to the busy schedule of the actor promoting his upcoming film, the actor’s security team informed the fan about his busy schedule and also informed that it is might possible that the actor will not able to meet her today.

After listening to this, the female fan lost patience and created a big scene outside the actor’s residence. In a aggresive tone, the female fan further said that she will kill Natasha Dalal. In order to control the situation, the security people were left with no option but to call the police.

A member of the security team revealed that this is not the first time when the fans came and demanded to meet Varun. Fans are sweet and never cross their limits. If Varun is available, he often fulfils their requests of taking a selfie and respects them with all his heart.

He then revealed about the incident that the female fan was very eager to meet the actor. When she heard that he will not be able to meet her, she lost her calm and said that she will hurt herself. When the security people didn’t pay any heed to her, she then started shouting that how will she harm Natasha.

After listening to all this, the security people decided to call the police and lodged a complaint against her at Santa Cruz police station a few hours back. However, the FIR will only be filed until Varun himself gives a statement. Before filing the complaint, the security people also informed Varun about the entire incident.

