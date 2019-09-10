Varun Sharma, who was last seen in Chhichhore, recently expressed himself in an interview and revealed that after comedy, he wants to try at a thriller. Read the details here–

Varun Sharma says he wants to try his hands at a thriller

Varun Sharma is elated after receiving such a loving response from the audience and critics for his film Chhichhore. Counted amongst the most versatile actors, Varun Sharma is one such allrounder who masters playing supporting roles and often wins the heart with his comic timing and innocence. There is no doubt in saying that Varun plays every role with his heart and leaves no stone unturned to prove himself on-screens.

Recently, while giving an exclusive interview to Newsx, the actor revealed that after featuring in comedy roles in films like Fukrey, Dolly Ki Doli, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Arjun Patiala, he is keen to work in a thriller and an action film. Varun further revealed that though he loves to make people laugh and take them out of their stress for some time, he would also prefer to try himself in a thriller.

Till now, the audience has only seen Varun Sharma in comedy films so overall, it will be interesting to watch Varun Sharma in a thriller. On being asked upon his preference in biopics and remakes, he revealed that he wants to feature in Yuvraj Singh’s biopic

Watch the trailer of Chhichhore here

He further revealed that he initially started working in the industry in assisting cast in films like Talaash, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Student of the Year. Talking about his acting, he did his debut in comedy film Fukrey. His character Choocha was much praised by the audience and even after so many years, he is still called by the same name.

On the work front, Varun Sharma will next appear in Hardik Mehta’s film Roohi Afza. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, it is a horror-comedy film where Varun will play the role of Lakhan Bedi. Apart from Varun, the film also features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and will hit the theatres on March 20, 2020. Talking about his previous projects, he was last seen with Sonakshi Sinha in Khandaani Shafakhana and Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.

