After phenomenal roles in films like Fukrey, Dolly Ki Doli, Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana, Varun Sharma has again proved himself as an allrounder with his character Sexa in Chhichhore. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed his entire journey in Bollywood.

Varun Sharma is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of proving himself well on-screens. In a small time span, the actor has carved himself a niche in the industry and has made his name by his expertise in supporting roles. Also known for his character name Choocha from his debut film Fukrey, Varun has conquered the heart of his fans with his innocent, sweet and comedy roles on-screens.

It seems that the actor puts his heart out in his characters, which gets well-reflected on-screens. Varun Sharma is currently on cloud 9 as his recently released film Chhichhore is performing brilliantly at the box office. With the collection of Rs 44.08 crore in just four days, the comedy-drama has impressed the fans as well as the critics.

In an exclusive interview with Newsx, Varun Sharma expressed his happiness on the success of Chhichhore. He revealed that he is grateful to the director Nitesh Tiwari, who gave him a chance to be a part of this project. He further said that after playing Choocha, he had a great responsibility to fulfil the expectations of his fans and it seems that he achieved his aim by delivering the character Sexa in Chhichhore.

While interacting, Varun Sharma also revealed his entire journey of Bollywood. He revealed that it was the song Kaali Kaali Ankhe from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Baazigar which implanted the first germ for acting in him when he was seven and after passing 12th, he told his parents to pursue acting.

Varun then went to Chandigarh for his acting course and did theatre for 4 years. He also revealed that he has worked in films like Yeh Jaawani Hai Diwani, Talaash and Student of the Year as assistant casting in the films. It was after many years when he appeared in the lead role in Fukrey.

Varun Sharma is among the most hardworking actors who has tried from head to toe in order to attain the position he is enjoying today. He revealed that after trying and succeeding in comedy genres, he now wants to try his hands in the thriller as well. Varun also revealed that next, he would appear in comedy-horror Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. He revealed that it is interesting to give chills as well as comic liners at the same time in such genres.

