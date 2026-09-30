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Home > Entertainment News > Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Probe Into Film Funds

Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Probe Into Film Funds

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London, days after Income Tax officials searched 12 Mumbai locations linked to him, Rakul Preet Singh and Panorama Studios over suspected financial irregularities.

Vashu Bhagnani
Vashu Bhagnani

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 10:00 IST

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London, just days after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple locations linked to him and his film-related businesses. The reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed.

According to reports, Bhagnani was contacted by ANI following news of his hospitalisation and asked to be left “alone”. Further details about his condition remain awaited.

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Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised After Income Tax Searches

Bhagnani’s reported hospitalisation comes shortly after the Mumbai Income Tax Department searched 12 locations linked to him, his daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh and Panorama Studios on September 28.

The searches are reportedly part of an ongoing examination into suspected financial irregularities involving film projects. Investigators are looking into allegations that funds may have been routed overseas under the guise of film financing. Officials were reportedly examining financial records, documents and details of overseas transactions.

Importantly, no findings establishing tax violations have been publicly announced so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.

What Is The Connection To Rakul Preet Singh?

Rakul Preet Singh, who is married to Bhagnani’s son Jackky Bhagnani, was among the names linked to the Income Tax searches. The searches also covered premises associated with Panorama Studios, with reports pointing to scrutiny of film-related financial transactions.

Neither the Income Tax Department nor the individuals named in the reports have publicly detailed the findings of the searches so far. 

Vashu Bhagnani’s Bollywood Journey

Bhagnani has been a prominent name in Hindi cinema for decades. He launched Pooja Entertainment and made his mark as a producer with David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 in 1995, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

He went on to back films including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and several other Hindi projects. His production banner has remained associated with the Bhagnani family, with son Jackky Bhagnani also involved in the business.

As the Income Tax inquiry continues, further details about both the investigation and Bhagnani’s health are awaited.

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Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Probe Into Film Funds
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Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Probe Into Film Funds
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Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Probe Into Film Funds
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