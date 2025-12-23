‘Vecna, Teri Fielding Set Hai’: Rohit Sharma Becomes Coach In Hilarious Stranger Things Netflix Promo Video, Is He Eyeing Bollywood? | Watch

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has stolen the spotlight once again, but this time, not on the cricket field. The Indian captain features in a hilarious Netflix promo for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, blending cricket, pop culture, and the hit sci-fi series in a clever crossover that has fans raving.

In the promo, Rohit steps into “coach mode,” preparing his team for the upcoming “finale.” With his signature calm and commanding presence, he warns players: “Not just your career, your entire life could get flipped upside down.”

The light-hearted ad soon pivots into Stranger Things territory, with references to Vecna and Steve Harrington, creating a fun mashup of cricket and supernatural suspense.

One of the promo highlights is Rohit unveiling a special kit “personally handcrafted by Steve,” humorously correcting a player who mistakes Steve Harrington for Steve Smith. He then delivers a chilling yet playful warning about the opposition: “The same guy who lifts people up like kites… Vecna. Your fielding is set.” The witty crossover leaves fans eagerly anticipating the show’s finale while praising Rohit’s acting skills, with some joking he’s Bollywood-ready.

Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will premiere in India on December 26, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST, following its U.S. release on December 25. The final volume consists of three episodes Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, and The Bridge with a total runtime of about three and a half hours.

Apart from the promo, Rohit continues to dominate cricket headlines. At 38, he has retired from Tests and T20Is but remains a key figure in ODIs, recently scoring 348 runs in six matches after a six-month international break. He is currently training with the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which kicks off on December 24.

With his effortless screen presence and sharp humor, Rohit Sharma has successfully blurred the lines between sports and pop culture in this promo, making fans eagerly wait to see him in action both on the cricket field and on Netflix.

