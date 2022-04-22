After his son Vedaant Madhavan earned a gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen, actor R Madhavan is a pleased father. Madhavan posted a video of Vedaant receiving his medal to his Instagram account. His 16-year-old son earned a medal in the 800m swimming championship, finishing in 8:17.28 minutes, according to his caption.

The proud father took to his instagram and wrote “GOLD…. With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team,”

Madhavan and his wife moved to Dubai in December 2021 to guarantee their son received the best training possible.

Vedaant Madhavan, R Madhavan’s son, has already begun his Olympic preparations. However, due to a shortage of resources in the country as a result of the pandemic, the actor has relocated to Dubai to assist his kid in his training.

Several celebrities from the industry have sent Madhavan their best wishes. “Brilliant Maddy,” wrote Mandira Bedi. Congratulations, I’m sure you’re overjoyed.” “How awesome Maddy!!!” Sophie Chaudry said. I’m sure this is just the beginning!! Congratulations to you, Sarita, and especially to Vedaant.”

Shilpa Shirodkar was ecstatic as well. “Absolutely beautiful Maddy, a proud moment for all of us,” she added. Congratulations, my friend @vedaantmadhavan, I’m sending you lots of love and blessings…” Others who expressed their well wishes were Priya Mani, Rohit Bose Roy, Esha Deol, Namrata Shirodkar, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Aanand L Rai, Sikandar Kher, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Tannaz Irani.