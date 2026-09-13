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Home > Entertainment News > Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?

Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?

Veena Malik’s old MMS controversy has resurfaced online again. Here’s what the actress had actually said about the alleged private video and Rajan Verma.

Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral. Image Credit: AI
Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 15:12 IST

Veena Malik’s old “MMS” controversy has been reignited in the internet world again, several years after the video had caused quite a stir in the social media circuit. This video, which was seen as an actual leaked video of Veena and actor Rajan Verma, was actually not any such thing according to Veena herself. The scenes in the video, as per Veena Malik, were actually parts of her movie Zindagi 50-50.

What Was The Veena Malik MMS Controversy?

This issue started gaining prominence in the year 2012, when a video supposedly containing Veena Malik and Rajan Verma in compromising positions started going viral on the internet. As a result of the framing of the video, it was referred to as a “leaked MMS”, resulting in the speculation that it was an actual private video. In some cases, there was even speculation that this video was related to the promotional video for Zindagi 50-50.

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Was Veena Malik’s Viral Video Really Private?

Later, Veena directly commented on this issue and stated that the video was actually the scene from the film, not any privately recorded video. This is because the clip was actually a scene from a love sequence where her character Madhuri and Birju of Rajan Verma performed together.

Moreover, Veena asserted that the original audio of the clip was also tampered with which made it look more like the privately recorded video rather than the one taken from the film.

Why Is The Veena Malik MMS Trending Again?

The old debate is back in the news in September 2026 through a number of articles that have come up once again about the “blue light” video and the controversy surrounding the clip in those days. This is another instance in which an old celebrity scandal surfaces on the Internet, without the clarification being published along with it.

When it comes to Veena, it should be noted that what matters the most is the denial made by her regarding the nature of the video.

What Is The Truth Behind The Alleged Veena Malik MMS?

Given what we know from the public record, we can see that the simple truth is that the viral video clip had been used in a film and was not a private video leak at all. The fact that Veena claimed that the video footage was authentic footage taken for Zindagi 50-50 but just seemed like a leak due to the way the video was edited should be considered.

ALSO READ: Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

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Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?

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Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?

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Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?

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Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?
Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?
Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?
Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?
Veena Malik ‘MMS’ Goes Viral Again: What Was The Truth Behind The Alleged Private Video?

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