Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran faces legal hurdles as the Delhi High Court issues an interim stay, causing morning show cancellations in India and the US. The dispute centers on OTT rights, with producer Riya Shibu directed to deposit ₹7 crore immediately.

Actor Vikram’s much-anticipated film Veera Dheera Sooran faced a major setback on its release day as multiple shows were cancelled due to ongoing legal issues. According to reports, the Delhi High Court placed an interim stay on the film’s release, leading to the cancellation of morning screenings across several theaters in India and even premier shows in the US.

Delhi High Court Halts Release Over OTT Rights Dispute

The legal dispute emerged after B4U filed a petition against the film’s production house, HR Pictures, in the Delhi High Court. The media company alleged that producer Riya Shibu had not fulfilled a contractual obligation to sell the film’s OTT rights before its theatrical release. In response, the court issued an interim stay on the movie’s screening until 10:30 AM on Thursday, impacting the 9 AM shows in several cinema chains, including PVR and Cinepolis.

Sun News reported that the court directed the producer to deposit ₹7 crore immediately and submit all relevant documents regarding the case within 48 hours. Meanwhile, 123Telugu confirmed that the film’s planned premiere screenings in the US were also scrapped due to these legal complications.

Fans Disappointed as Morning Shows Get Cancelled

Despite heavy promotions by Vikram leading up to the release, fans were left disappointed when early morning shows were abruptly cancelled. However, reports suggest that screenings may commence in the afternoon once legal formalities are addressed.

About Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar, features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film boasts a stellar cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (marking his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, and Siddique.

Interestingly, the film is officially titled Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, with a prequel (Part 1) yet to be filmed. The plot follows Kaali, a provision store owner and devoted family man, who gets entangled in a dangerous crime syndicate and a mysterious mission.

As of now, the production team of Veera Dheera Sooran has not made an official statement regarding the ongoing legal battle. Fans and industry insiders eagerly await clarity on the film’s release schedule amid the controversy.

