‘Veera Theera Sooran’ To Hit Screens At 6 PM Today After Court Lifts Ban

After a legal hurdle, Vikram's ‘Veera Theera Sooran’ is set for release at 6 PM today, as the Delhi High Court lifted the 4-week ban following a settlement.

‘Veera Theera Sooran’, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Thushara Vijayan, was originally scheduled for release today, March 27, 2025. Directed by S.U. Arunkumar, the film had garnered significant attention through aggressive promotional campaigns and strong pre-bookings. However, its release was temporarily blocked due to a legal dispute.

The last-minute obstacle arose when B4U Entertainment, which owns the film’s digital and satellite rights, approached the Delhi High Court. In response, the court imposed a 4-week stay on the film’s release. The dispute centered around a pending payment of ₹7 crore, which had to be settled before the release could proceed.

To resolve the matter, the Delhi High Court ordered IVY, on behalf of the film’s producer, to deposit ₹7 crore within 24 hours. Additionally, the court appointed advocate Aditya Gupta as a commissioner to oversee the case.

Following intense negotiations, both parties reached an agreement before the deadline. At 3 PM today, the court was informed of the settlement, leading to the immediate lifting of the ban on the film’s release.

With the legal issue resolved, ‘Veera Theera Sooran’ is now set to hit theaters globally at 6 PM today. The announcement has brought relief to the film’s production team and eager fans who had been anticipating its release.

