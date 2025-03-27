Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Veera Theera Sooran’ To Hit Screens At 6 PM Today After Court Lifts Ban

‘Veera Theera Sooran’ To Hit Screens At 6 PM Today After Court Lifts Ban

After a legal hurdle, Vikram's ‘Veera Theera Sooran’ is set for release at 6 PM today, as the Delhi High Court lifted the 4-week ban following a settlement.

‘Veera Theera Sooran’, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Thushara Vijayan, was originally scheduled for release today, March 27, 2025. Directed by S.U. Arunkumar, the film had garnered significant attention through aggressive promotional campaigns and strong pre-bookings. However, its release was temporarily blocked due to a legal dispute.

The last-minute obstacle arose when B4U Entertainment, which owns the film’s digital and satellite rights, approached the Delhi High Court. In response, the court imposed a 4-week stay on the film’s release. The dispute centered around a pending payment of ₹7 crore, which had to be settled before the release could proceed.

To resolve the matter, the Delhi High Court ordered IVY, on behalf of the film’s producer, to deposit ₹7 crore within 24 hours. Additionally, the court appointed advocate Aditya Gupta as a commissioner to oversee the case.

article_image3

Following intense negotiations, both parties reached an agreement before the deadline. At 3 PM today, the court was informed of the settlement, leading to the immediate lifting of the ban on the film’s release.

With the legal issue resolved, ‘Veera Theera Sooran’ is now set to hit theaters globally at 6 PM today. The announcement has brought relief to the film’s production team and eager fans who had been anticipating its release.

ALSO READ: Shruthi Narayanan Reacts After Alleged Casting Couch Video Leak, Makes Instagram Public Again

Filed under

Veera Theera Sooran court case Veera Theera Sooran release Vikram new movie

OpenAI's GPT-4 has introd

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime...
newsx

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 
newsx

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder
newsx

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process
BMW expressed concerns ab

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car...
newsx

O Panneerselvam Welcomes AIADMK-BJP Talks; EPS Meets Amit Shah – Will Alliance Help Or Hurt...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime...

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car Tariffs

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car...

Entertainment

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Escoffier’s Signature Weapon Details In Version 5.6

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Escoffier’s Signature Weapon Details In Version 5.6

Shruthi Narayanan Reacts After Alleged Casting Couch Video Leak, Makes Instagram Public Again

Shruthi Narayanan Reacts After Alleged Casting Couch Video Leak, Makes Instagram Public Again

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?