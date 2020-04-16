Veere Di Wedding 2: In the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want, Rhea Kapoor delivers a piece of news, that Veere Di Wedding 2 will soon hit the silver screens by the end of this year.

Veere Di Wedding 2: Live, laugh and revelations, that’s what Kareena Kapoors radio show, What Women Wants is all about. Recently in the show, producer Rhea Kapoor came as a guest, where the duo played a Best Fit for Profession game. Midst of all Rhea revealed that the 2018 Veere Di Wedding will return for a sequel by the end of this year.

In the show, Kareena asked a bunch of questions related to which profession suits to whom for Kapoor’s family–masseuse, therapist, baker, hairdresser, masseuse, and stripper. Rhea out of fun took Kareena’s name for the stripper and said, in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding 2 she will be seen playing a stripper role (laugh).

Rhea in a jocular way said, giving breaking news that Kalindi will now become a stripper. In the show the duo can be seen pulling each other by giving tags, Kareena said Rhea is a big-time exhibitionist, as whenever she dress-up she always likes– show some skin, wear sleeveless. Meanwhile, Rhea also said, that soon Veere Di Wedding 2 will soon hit the silver screens, maybe by the end of this year, the film has to happen, excited about that and looking forward to it.

In the show, Kareena also asked several questions to Rhea related to her career as a bossy lady and producer. She also revealed that for Veere De Wedding she struggled to venture money into it. Indeed, Rhea as an ace producer has marked her work mettle in the industry through films like Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding.

