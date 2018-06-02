Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar's much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding has collected a total collection of Rs 10.70 crore on its opening day. With this, the film has emerged as the 3rd highest opener of 2018 after Baaghi 2 and Parmanu. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding has been helmed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

On Day 1 at the box office, the film has emerged as the 3rd highest opener of 2018 after Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 ( Rs. 25.10 crore) and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat reigning on first and second position respectively. Apart from gaining moderate reviews from the film critics, the film has collected a total collection of Rs. 10.70 crore.

Film critic and Trade analyst shared the latest trade figures of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1… Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018… Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz.” He added, “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Day biz… 1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr] 3. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr 4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr 5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included]”

Speaking about the film, Sonam Kapoor had earlier stated, “Veere… talks about gender equality in a very entertaining way. It is a female-driven film, but it is not about women empowerment or anything like that. It is celebrating four people, who are women. The idea is to reach a point where we are not discussing that there are four women in the film. We should be discussing that it is such an entertaining film. I wish we come to a point that it becomes normal to have a film with all female cast.”

