Filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar is off to a great start at the box office. On Day 1 at the box office, the film has emerged as the 3rd highest opener of 2018 after Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 ( Rs. 25.10 crore) and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat reigning on first and second position respectively. Apart from gaining moderate reviews from the film critics, the film has collected a total collection of Rs. 10.70 crore.
Film critic and Trade analyst shared the latest trade figures of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1… Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018… Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz.” He added, “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Day biz… 1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr] 3. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr 4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr 5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included]”
Speaking about the film, Sonam Kapoor had earlier stated, "Veere… talks about gender equality in a very entertaining way. It is a female-driven film, but it is not about women empowerment or anything like that. It is celebrating four people, who are women. The idea is to reach a point where we are not discussing that there are four women in the film. We should be discussing that it is such an entertaining film. I wish we come to a point that it becomes normal to have a film with all female cast."