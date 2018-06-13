Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar starrer Veere Di Wedding has earned Rs. 73.68 crore at the box office. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film had hit the floors on June 1.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar is on hit run at the box office. After crossing the Rs 50 mark within a week of the film release and emerging as one of the highest openers of 2018, Veere Di Wedding on Day 11 at the box office has earned a total collection of Rs. 73.68 crore at the box office. Following the box office success of Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, Veere Di Wedding is also expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#VeereDiWedding is TRENDING WELL on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.97 cr. Total: ₹ 73.68 cr. India biz.”

After giving a tough competition to Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani starrer Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Veere Di Wedding is expected to face a tough competition from Remo D’ Souza’s directorial Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 15.

Along with Race 3, the film is also expected to face a tough competition from Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, the film will hit the screens on June 29.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding revolves around a story of four best friends and focuses on their personal struggles about marriage, love, parenting and a lot more. With more than 70 million views, Veere Di Wedding’s song Tareefan has also managed to win hearts and has emerged as the party chartbuster of the year.

