Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding has collected a total collection of Rs 22.95 crore on day 2 at the box office. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film has also emerged as the 3rd highest grosser of 2018.

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker is on a hit run at the box office. On Day 2 at the box office, Veere Di Wedding has managed to collect Rs 12.25 crore, making it a total collection of Rs 22.95 crore. Interestingly, the film had emerged as the third highest opener of 2018 after Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 and Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures on his Twitter handle and predicted that the film is expected to cross Rs 35 crore by the weekend. After gaining triumph over Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding has also given a tough competition to John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani starrer Parmanu, which is expected to cross Rs 45 crore in its second week at the box office.

#VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too… Weekend should comfortably close at ₹ 35 cr+, as per trends… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2018

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding revolves around a story of four best friends and focuses on their personal struggles about marriage, love, parenting and a lot more. With more than 55 million views, Veere Di Wedding’s song Tareefan has managed to win hearts and has emerged as the party chartbuster of the year. While the film is garnering appreciation in India, the film has been banned by the Pakistan censor board. According to trade sources in Pakistan, the movie has been deemed unfit for exhibition due to “vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes”.

