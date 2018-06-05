Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding has collected a total collection of Rs 42.56 crore on the fourth day of its release.The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs have become major chartbusters.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding, which surprised everyone as it opened to a huge amount of Rs 10.70 crore, continues to shine at the box office. The chick flick, which collected Rs 6.04 crore on Monday, has now taken its total collection to Rs 42.56 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon. Veere Di Wedding is a story of four friends who are going through a tough time in their life and things change as they reunite when Kalindi (Kareena) decides to get married.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to share the fourth-day collection of the film and wrote, “#VeereDiWedding passes crucial ‘Monday Test’… North India continues to contribute strongly… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% – GOOD TRENDING… Eyeing ₹ 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: ₹ 42.56 cr.”

#VeereDiWedding passes crucial 'Monday Test'… North India continues to contribute strongly… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% – GOOD TRENDING… Eyeing ₹ 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: ₹ 42.56 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018

The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs have become major chartbusters. Veere Di Wedding is a women centric film which has broken many stereotypes in Bollywood, according to fans.

The film has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor is the story of four best friends who are dealing with their own mid-life crises and personal problems about marriage, love, parenting and a lot more.

Veere Di Wedding released on June 1, 2018. Sonam Kapoor recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. It will be her first film to get released post her wedding.

The film has been facing competition with Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

