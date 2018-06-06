Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker film Veere Di Wedding has earned a total collection of Rs. 48.03 crore. After emerging as the third grossing film of 2018, Veere Di Wedding is all set to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark by tomorrow.

Filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker has passed the litmus test with flying colours. Released on June 1, the #NotAChickFlick is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. On Day 5 at the box office, the film collected Rs. 10.70 crore on Day 1, Rs. 12.25 crore on Day 2, Rs. 13.57 crore on Day 3 and Rs.5.47 crore on Day 4, making it a total collection of Rs. 48.03 crore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures on his Twitter handle. Along with this, the film had emerged as the third highest opener of 2018 after Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 and Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat.

#VeereDiWedding is going STRONG… Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: ₹ 48.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

After gaining triumph over Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding has also given a tough competition to John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani starrer Parmanu.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding revolves around a story of four best friends and focuses on their personal struggles about marriage, love, parenting and a lot more.

With more than 55 million views, Veere Di Wedding’s song Tareefan has also managed to win hearts and has emerged as the party chartbuster of the year. The film had hit the screens on June 1 and is expected to do a good business till June 15. After June 15, Veere Di Wedding is expected to face a tough competition from Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala starrer Race 3.

