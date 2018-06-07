Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor along with Rhea Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker has marched past the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. On Day 6 at the box office, Veere Di Wedding has earned a total collection of Rs. 52.90 crore.

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania has sailed past the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. After giving a tough competition to Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani starrer Parmanu, the film have earned a total collection of Rs. 52.90 crore in its opening week. Veere Di Wedding collected Rs 10.70 crore on day 1, Rs 12.25 on day 2, Rs 13.37 crore on day 3, Rs 6.04 crore on day 4, Rs 5.47 on day 5 and Rs. 4.87 on day 6.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding is expected to cross Rs.100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt’s Raazi. Based on Harinder Sikka’s best-selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Raazi starring Alia Bhatt has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is still on a hit run and has collected a total collection of Rs. 117.34 crore on Week 4 at the box office.

#VeereDiWedding crosses HALF-CENTURY… Biz likely to be affected today [Thu] due to #Kaala and #JurassicWorld… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr. Total: ₹ 52.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018

Along with Veere Di Wedding, John Abraham’s film Parmanu has also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by JA Entertainment, Parmanu is based on the nuclear test explosions at Pokharan in 1998.

Interestingly, Veere Di Wedding has also emerged as the third highest opener of 2018 along with films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and Ahmad Khan’s Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The film had hit the floors on June 1.

