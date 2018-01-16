Sonam Kapoor has revealed a new poster of her film Veere Di Wedding starring with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. In the new poster, Sonam Kapoor looks like a puzzled bridesmaid as she looks into her phone while Kareena is seen stealing all the limelight with her mesmerising looks. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 1st, 2018.

Get ready for a high on entertainment wedding as Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are coming to the theatres near you on June 1st 2018. Sonam Kapoor shared the latest poster of the film on her official Twitter handle and said, “June 1, 2018 it is!! Mark your calendars and Get Ready For Veere Di wedding”. In the new poster, the four bridesmaids are seen getting ready to dazzle and rock the Veere di Wedding.

Bollywood megastar and Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor shared poster and tweeted, “Preparations are in full swing! Save the date for #VeereDiWedding on 1st June 2018! Come join us on this happy occasion! RSVP now! #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding @vdwthefilm #KareenaKapoorKhan @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania @balajimotionpic #SaffronBroadcastMedia. In the poster, Sonam Kapoor looks visibly confused as well as shocked looking at her phone while Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show with her mesmerizing looks. Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania add grace to the festive poster. Earlier, the film was scheduled for a release on May 18, 2018 but was later postponed to June 1st, 2018. The suggested reason for the delay can be due to the dry box office performance during the IPL season.

Film producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted,”1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai.” Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is produced by Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Permanent Roommates web series starrer Sumeet Vyas will also be seen in the film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena will be making her big Bollywood comeback with Veere Di Wedding after 4 years as the actor was last seen in Udta Punjab.

Here is the initial poster of the film :