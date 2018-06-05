Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar starrer Veere Di Wedding has pushed Harshvardhan Kapoor's film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero out of theatres. Latest reports suggest that the demand for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has dropped by 30-40 % and the morning shows of the film are getting replaced by more Veere Di Wedding shows.

Filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh’s film Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar has pushed Harshvardhan Kapoor’s film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero out of the theatres. While Veere Di Wedding has emerged as one of the highest openers of 2018 and has earned a total collection of Rs 42.56 crore on Day 4 at the box office, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is struggling and managed to collect only Rs 1 crore till now. Clearly, audience mandate has favoured Veere Di Wedding over Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Latest reports suggest that due to less demand for Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the morning shows of the film are getting increasingly cancelled and are being replaced by Veere Di Wedding shows. The demand for the film in theatres has been reportedly dropped by 30 to 40 percent.

Speaking about the same, Film critic and Trade analyst noted that it was not a wise decision to release Bhavesh Joshi Superhero with Veere Di Wedding since the film has failed to establish a connection with the audience. Thus, many shows of the film are getting cancelled all over the country.

When the actor was earlier quipped about the box office clash between both the films, he had stated that it is not as big a deal as people are making it. Since there are so many people from the Kapoor family who are working in the film industry, such a clash is bound to happen. He further stated that both Vikramaditya Motwane and he are very happy with the film. After Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Anil Kapoor starrer Race 3 will hit the screens on June 15.

