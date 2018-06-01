In Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, a female bonding dramedy that plays strictly by standard rules of the genre, four girls, friends since their school days in Delhi, reunite for an obscenely ostentatious wedding. Veere Di Wedding is breezy and uncomplicated, but its multiple strands are so neatly arranged that they smack of overt artifice.

We are introduced to four childhood friends – Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) – who are quite different from each other but share a strong bond. The story revolves around Kalindi’s wedding to Rishabh (Sumeet Vyas) and takes us through the lives of the four girls as well. While divorce lawyer Avni’s mom pressurises her to get married, Sakshi is looking to get out of her marriage. Meera is happily married to a foreigner but is estranged from her dad.

Kalindi is looking forward to getting married but the whole desi tamasha put together by Rishabh’s parents have her rethinking the whole wedding. In this scenario, problems start cropping up. Does Kalindi get married? What happens to Avni, Sakshi and Meera?

Director Shashanka Ghosh’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’ reminds us a lot of the popular American hit series ‘Sex and the City’. The four female protagonists are at different stages of a relationship but they all believe that love and sex are important for happiness. Rich and spoilt, Sakshi, is bold and carefree when to comes to her life. She doesn’t shy away from exploring her sexuality and lives life on her own terms.

Meanwhile, Meera is a fun-loving Punjabi woman who is happy with her hubby and son though her marriage is not perfect. It is ‘prim and proper’ Avni who wants to conform to the norms of society and marry a respectable man but her desperate search gets her nowhere, unfortunately. But it’s Kalindi, a smart and level-headed woman, who is struggling with the idea of marriage who gets them each thinking of their situations.

The four lead actresses share great chemistry on-screen and they are totally at ease with one another. They are all extremely well styled and the make-up is a little over-the-top though they might be four high society women. They don’t look natural at any point but always picture-perfect which is a bit of a let-down. Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha have delivered cracking performances in the film.

‘Veere Di Wedding’ has its fun moments and it’s very edgy, uninhibited dialogues and situations are refreshing. However, it is very superficial and limited take on a modern Indian woman’s desires and sexuality told through the eyes of four Prada-carrying and Jimmy Choo-strutting women.

