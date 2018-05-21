Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has dismissed rivalry speculations with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking about the same, Sonam stated that her friendship with Kareena goes beyond the film and the duo has been friends for 15 years. Talking about her film Veere Di Wedding, Sonam added that with the film, the leading ladies have proved that women can work with each other and get along. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 1st, 2018.

As Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar gear up for their film release Veere Di Wedding on June 1st, Sonam Kapoor has once again dismissed the speculations of a catfight with Kareena. In a conversation with Mid Day, Sonam stated, “There’s no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo, me, Rhea and Lolo have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other’s yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years.”

“Such gossip doesn’t bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are the third-generation of actors and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We have made a kick-ass movie and proved that women can work with each other and get along. We had a blast,” she added. Interestingly, Kareena was also seen with Saif Ali Khan and their cute son Taimur along with her sister Karisma Kapoor at Sonam’s wedding with Anand Ahuja on May 8th, 2018.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding will also feature Permanent roommates fame Sumeet Vyas. The film’s popular chartbuster Tareefan has managed to garner all the right Tareefans along its way and has garnered more than 39 million views on YouTube. Along with Veere Di Wedding, Sonam will also be seen in her upcoming films Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga along with her father Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Sharma’s film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

