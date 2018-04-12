Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are all set to groove on the beats of Badshah's song. None other than Farah Khan will be choreographing the new song. Tentatively titled as 'Tareefan', the song will reportedly be a role reversal song.

Get excited as the Veeras of Veere Di Wedding are all to set to groove on the beats of Badshah choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. Deemed as one of the biggest songs of the year by trade sources, the song starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania has been shot today. Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning selfie with Farah and captioned, “Farah! I’m so lucky I get to work with you! Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you!”

After Sonam, Farah also shared a photo from the sets featuring Kareena, Sonam, Badshah along with her. She captioned, “Killing it with Sonam kapoor, Badshah and Kareena Kapoor! @vdwthefilm @rheakapoor #fiercenessoverload.” According to a report by a leading news agency, the song titled ‘Tareefan’ will a role reversal song in which the girls will be taking on roles stereotypically assumed by their male counterparts. According to the latest buzz, Veere Di Wedding trailer will be released on April 19th. “The theatrical promo for VDW will be launched on April 19. Unlike most others, this won’t be just a digital launch, but the actors will be unveiling the trailer with a press conference,” a source told a leading daily.

Speaking about the film, Kareena had earlier said, “It’s a different kind of movie. It’s a story of four friends. It’s not the typical boy-meets-girl romance, which I think I’ve done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It’s a small film, made by women. The producers are women – Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it’s a special film and people will appreciate it.” Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1st, 2018.

