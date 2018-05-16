The latest song from the upcoming chick-flick Veere Di Wedding has been released. The song, titled Veere, is all about loving your friends. It features all the four leading ladies—Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is an emotional song which talks about friendship and will surely touch your heart.

The latest track from the much-anticipated chick-flick Veere Di Wedding titled Veere has been released and it is definitely the friendship anthem of this year. The song, which features all the four leading ladies—Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is an emotional song which talks about friendship and will surely touch your heart. Although the video is all about the four best friends going on a holiday away from their messed up life, the lyrics will make you miss your best friends. It will remind you why they say that your best friend is your soul mate. Also, Kareena, Swara and Sonam looking stunning and sexy as they do the poll dance in the song which is all about the beautiful bond we share with our friends.

The first song Tarefaan and the second dance number Bhangra Ta Sajda created a lot of buzz on the internet and now this new song Veere is breaking the internet. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Lulia Vantur, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja, Payal Dev and Sharvi Yadav.

The film has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor is the story of four best friends who are dealing with their own mid-life crises and personal problems about marriage, love, parenting and a lot more.

The film is slated to release on June 1, 2018. Sonam Kapoor recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. It will be her first film to get released post her wedding. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz on the internet and fans are eagerly waiting to watch this chick flick.

