Mere Angne Mein actor Ekta Kaul is all set to tie the knot with her love Sumeet Vyas. The popular actor who came to limelight after his series Permanent Roommates and Veere Di Wedding was praised by the audience. Confirming his engagement with Rab se Sona Ishq beauty, Sumeet was noted saying that Ekta is a beautiful person so he decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! The actor was glad when Kaul loved it and accepted his proposal. But there was a problem, the star got a wrong size of the ring which he claims is expected from a guy like him. Ekta took was noted saying that getting hitched to a man you love is a great feeling, but tying the knot with your crush is an achievement. Happy and excited for marrying Sumeet, the actor said that Sumeet went to Jammu to speak to her parents in order to propose Ekta Kaul. According to sources, the two have requested their close friends from the same industry to save dates for the month of September, this year.

Take a look at the cute photos of Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas:

Ekta Kaul was last seen in Mere Angne Mein that started in 2015. Krutika Desai Khan, Karam Rajpal and Richa Mukherjee starrer got off air in 2017. On the other hand, Sumeet Vyas was last seen in Veere Di Wedding as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband. The star was also a part of Mantra Mugdh, Sonnallu Seygall, Kumud Mishra starrer High Jack and Love per Square Foot starring Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Raghubir Yadav, Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak and Rekha Bhardwaj.

