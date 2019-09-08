Veeru Krishnan death: Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan who was popularly known for her role in movies such as Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja, Akele Hum Akele Tum took his last breath on Saturday, at his Mumbai residence among others. Reacting to this, Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media

Veeru Krishnan death: Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan who was popularly known for her role in movies such as Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja, Akele Hum Akele Tum took his last breath on Saturday, at his Mumbai residence among others. Reacting to this, Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

He appeared in several films apart from Raja Hindustani 1996, he had been featured in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, 1993 and Ishq, 1997.

Veeru Krishnan’s highest-grossing films received several accolades over the years. He earned millions around the world. The order of these top Veeru Krishnan movies is decided by the number of the votes. Only high rated Veeru Krishnan movies will be at the top of the list.

Let’s check out the complete list of movies:

Raja

Raja is an Indian Bollywood movie which was released on June 22, 1995, starred by Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna and Dalip Tahil. This film was Sanjay Kapoor’s second film. Before he had debut in Prem with Tabu.

Dulhe Raja

Dulhe Raja is a 1998 Bollywood comedy film. This film was starred by Govinda., Raveena Tandon, Kadar Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is a 1993 Indian comedy-drama film. the film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Tahir Hussain with a musical score by Nadeem-Shravan. The movie is starred by Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan. This movie is remake of a Hollywood’s houseboat, starring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren.

Ishq

Ishq is a 1997 Indian comedy-drama film. This movie is directed by Indra Kumar starred by Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in main roles.

Kajraare

Kajraare is a Bollywood which was released on October 15, 2010. The movie was directed by Pooja Bhatt and starred Indian singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya and the Pakistani actress Sara Loren.

Mela

Mela is a 1999 Bollywood action film. Helmed by Dharmesh Darshan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, his real-life brother Faisal Khan, and Twinkle Khanna

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language comedy film. This movie is directed by Harmesh Malhotra, starred Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani and Johnny Lever which was released on August 2, 2002.

Zor

Zor is a Bollywood action film released in 1998. The movie is produced by Vivek Kumar directed by Sangeeth Sivan

