Veeru Krishnan passes away: Bollywood actor, trainer, dancer Veeru Krishnan passed away last Saturday. He was best known for his roles in the films like Raja Hindustani featured Karishma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, Mela, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Ishq. Apart from his acting career, he spends a lot in teaching kathak to many Bollywood celebs. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Karan veer Bohra, Athiya Shetty, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif and many took training from him.

On his demise these celebs showed their condolences a took it to their Twitter account. So many social media users also prayed for her soul to be rest in peace. The celebrities shared that how much they were connected to guruji, she was known for his filmography for song Kajrare, Dulhe raja, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and other.

Priyanka Chopra showed her grief and wrote that Veeru Krishnan taught him to dance when she was two left feet. She said that her patience and passion was so infectious that everyone does not learn only kathak but so much from him. She added that she will always remember.

You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/pfQerVQgby — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 7, 2019

May you rest in peace #VeeruKrishnan Ji. You were one of the best Guru’s and I still remember all your Kathak lessons. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. #RIP — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) September 8, 2019

omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty shared the condolences for her Guruji and wrote that he is shocked and sad to hear the news. She prayed to God to keep his soul in rest in peace. She thanked guruji for teaching her hard work, discipline and true love towards Kathak.

This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 7, 2019

Lara Dutta also wrote on Twitter that it was indeed a piece of sad news for her/ He said that prayers and heartfelt condolences to guruji’s family. She added that he was really an institution and his patience with his student made him an exemplary teacher. Lara Dutta had been a great time with him as she took long training from him.

Thank you for all the laughs Veeru. May God rest your soul in peace. https://t.co/HMZAxjPJwo — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 7, 2019

Undoubtedly Veeru Krishnan was one of the most lovable face of Indian cinema, his demise was sad and shocking news. Social media users showed their grief and condolences to him. The performances and guidance given by him will always remain in hearts. Earlier many celebrities showed the experience of learning with Guruji Veeru Krishnan.

