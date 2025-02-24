Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Venkatesh's 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' Sets Record With Simultaneous OTT & TV Release – Date & Platforms Inside!

Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam makes history with a simultaneous Zee TV & Zee 5 Telugu release on March 1, 2025, at 6 PM—a rare move in film distribution.

Venkatesh’s ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Sets Record With Simultaneous OTT & TV Release – Date & Platforms Inside!


Venkatesh’s blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which shattered box office records, is set for an unprecedented dual release on Zee TV and Zee 5 Telugu. Scheduled for March 1, 2025, at 6 PM, this move has sparked curiosity, as it is rare for a film to debut on both platforms at the same time.

A Strategic Move or Just Coincidence?

Initially, rumors suggested that the film’s OTT release might be delayed due to the TV premiere announcement. However, Zee TV officially confirmed that the satellite and OTT releases would happen simultaneously, making it a landmark moment in digital and television distribution.

Interestingly, while the TV premiere has been actively promoted, Zee 5 Telugu has been relatively quiet about its streaming debut. The absence of major promotional campaigns has led to speculation—was this a strategic decision, or is Zee 5 taking a different approach to engage its audience?

Breaking Box Office Records & Expanding Its Reach

Released during Pongal 2025, Sankranthiki Vasthunam became a blockbuster hit, grossing over ₹250 crore worldwide—one of the highest earnings in Venkatesh’s career. With the upcoming TV and OTT release, the film is set to reach an even wider audience, allowing viewers to enjoy the cinematic experience from their homes.

This rare simultaneous digital and television premiere could reshape future film distribution strategies, especially as more filmmakers experiment with OTT-first and hybrid releases. The industry will be closely watching how the film performs in terms of viewership and TRP ratings across both platforms.

As the countdown begins, fans are eager to see whether Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s dual release will set a new trend in entertainment distribution.

