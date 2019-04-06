Venky Mama first poster: Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati starrer first poster is finally out and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens. The movie also stars Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput in pivotal roles opposite Chay and Venky respectively. Take a look inside:

Venky Mama first poster: The first look from the much-anticipated film of the year Venky Mama starring Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati is finally out on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi! Talking about the poster, Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati look dapper as always as they pose together for the camera. Sitting amid a farm Venky Mama surely looks like a must watch the film! A few days back the makers ha released the logo of the film which had made people speculate the plot of the movie but by the looks of the first poster seems like the script is rather different.

Not to mention, few scenes from the movie had leaked on a social media a few months back which had made the makers furious but now as the first look is out we are sure Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya fans are super excited for the film. Take a look at the first poster here:

The film has wrapped up their first schedule of shooting and the second schedule will begin from april 8th in hydrabad. The movie will also star Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput in pvotal roles opposite Chay and Venky respectively.

The film director KS Ravindra took to his twitter handle to share the first poster and wrote Happy Ugadi guys. On this auspicious occasion, I am proud to present you the first look of the most awaited combination.

