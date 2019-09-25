Venu Madhav passes away: Telugu comedy actor Venu Madhav passed away at the age of 39 in Secunderabad. Tollywood actors Mahesh Babu, Nani and others paid tribute to popular comedian on social media. Have a look.

Venu Madhav passes away: Popular Telugu comedian and actor Venu Madhav died today at the age of 39. Venu was admitted to a private hospital in Secunderabad on September 24 and was put on a ventilator when his condition got worst. However, the comedy actor couldn’t manage to survive and died after battling over 24 hours.

As per doctors, he was suffering from major kidney problems and had to through a liver transplant as soon as possible. Venu’s body has been kept in Film chamber for fans and stars to pay their last respects. The final rites will be completed on Thursday in Moulali.

Since the news of his death broke, many Tollywood actors including Mahesh Babu, Nani, Gopichand Malineni, Varun Tej among others took to social media and showered their love, respect, and condolences. The stars were shocked after listening to the news of his death at a very young age and praised him for acting skills. Some of them also thanked him for his contribution to South Indian cinema. Apart from them, his fans were also disappointed with the sad news and expressed their grief on social media. Have a look at the tweets here:

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Venu Madhav garu. May his soul rest in peace. Extending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2019

I remember how much I controlled my laughter holding the clap board when Venu Madhav gaaru was in the frame during Radha Gopalam. His energy and timing are unmatchable. God bless his soul and my deepest condolences to the family. — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2019

#RIPVenuMadhav garu.

Thank you for your contribution to telugu cinema.

Condolences to his family and friends. — Gaddalakonda Ganesh 😈 (@IAmVarunTej) September 25, 2019

Saddened to know the news about Venu Madhav Garu demise. your contribution to TFI will be remembered forever. My sincere condolences to the family.#RIPVenuMadhav 🙏 — Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) September 25, 2019

Rest in peace #Venumadhav garu,Thank you for entertaining us with you are impeccable comedy timing my condolences to the family !#RIPVenuMadhav — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) September 25, 2019

There is only one moment, a comedian can make you cry instead of laugh … Unfortunately, that's too early in #VenuMadhav garu's life. Saddened by the news. #RipVenumadhav — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 25, 2019

It's shocking and sad to hear about the demise of actor Venu Madhav garu. You were the reason behind our smile number of times sir. You will be missed 🙏🙏🙏

May your soul Rest In Peace!

Deep condolences to his family!#ripvenumadhav #VenuMadhav pic.twitter.com/7YNrzj1G8x — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 25, 2019

Venu Madhav is known as one of the best comedy actors of Tollywood. He started his career from Sampradhayam in 1996. Venu has done more than 200 Tamil and Telugu films and one of his biggest blockbusters is Pawan Kalyan’s Tholi Prema. He shot his last movie in 2016 titled Dr.Paramanandaiah Students which has not been released yet. Madhav was also interested in politics, he has been a part of many campaigns and would have contested in elections too.

