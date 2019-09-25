Venu Madhav passes away: Popular Telugu comedian and actor Venu Madhav died today at the age of 39. Venu was admitted to a private hospital in Secunderabad on September 24 and was put on a ventilator when his condition got worst. However, the comedy actor couldn’t manage to survive and died after battling over 24 hours.

As per doctors, he was suffering from major kidney problems and had to through a liver transplant as soon as possible. Venu’s body has been kept in Film chamber for fans and stars to pay their last respects. The final rites will be completed on Thursday in Moulali.

Since the news of his death broke, many Tollywood actors including Mahesh Babu, Nani, Gopichand Malineni, Varun Tej among others took to social media and showered their love, respect, and condolences. The stars were shocked after listening to the news of his death at a very young age and praised him for acting skills. Some of them also thanked him for his contribution to South Indian cinema. Apart from them, his fans were also disappointed with the sad news and expressed their grief on social media. Have a look at the tweets here:

#rip 😭 #venumadhav sir

Venu Madhav is known as one of the best comedy actors of Tollywood. He started his career from Sampradhayam in 1996. Venu has done more than 200 Tamil and Telugu films and one of his biggest blockbusters is Pawan Kalyan’s Tholi Prema. He shot his last movie in 2016 titled Dr.Paramanandaiah Students which has not been released yet. Madhav was also interested in politics, he has been a part of many campaigns and would have contested in elections too.

