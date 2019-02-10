Veteran actor Amol Palekar was asked to shut up when he was addressing the people present at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai. A video which is doing round the internet shows Palekar criticising the Ministry of Culture for scrapping the advisory committees at NGMA's Mumbai and Bengaluru centres.

Filmmaker and Veteran actor Amol Palekar was asked to shut up when he was addressing the people present at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai. Amol Palekar was criticizing the Ministry of Culture in his speech when other guests at the stage interrupted him for speaking against the government at the opening of an exhibition named as Inside The Empty Box in memory of artist Prabhakar Barwe. A video which is doing round the internet shows Palekar criticising the Ministry of Culture for scrapping the advisory committees at NGMA’s Mumbai and Bengaluru centres.

“As of November 13, 2018, the artistes’ advisory committees at both regional centres Mumbai and Bangalore — have been abolished, is what I have learnt,”

Veteran Actor and Film Maker Amol Palekar being rudely cut off and asked to shut up just because he was mildly critical of Ministry of Culture. There is no Intolerance. Only sycophancy is tolerated pic.twitter.com/pFN6rhQ1g9 — Joy (@Joydas) February 9, 2019

Just got this video of one of my favourite actors, Amol Palekar, being cut off while ruing the loss of independence in art at @mumbai_ngma simply because he seemed critical of a Ministry of Culture/NGMA decision. This is what #intolerance in the present times is all about. Sad! pic.twitter.com/u8L30qeiz7 — Annu Tandon (@AnnuTandonUnnao) February 9, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More