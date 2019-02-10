Filmmaker and Veteran actor Amol Palekar was asked to shut up when he was addressing the people present at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai. Amol Palekar was criticizing the Ministry of Culture in his speech when other guests at the stage interrupted him for speaking against the government at the opening of an exhibition named as Inside The Empty Box in memory of artist Prabhakar Barwe. A video which is doing round the internet shows Palekar criticising the Ministry of Culture for scrapping the advisory committees at NGMA’s Mumbai and Bengaluru centres.
“As of November 13, 2018, the artistes’ advisory committees at both regional centres Mumbai and Bangalore — have been abolished, is what I have learnt,”
