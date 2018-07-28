Veteran actor Annapurna's daughter Kirthi, 23 committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself to the ceiling fan on Saturday morning, July 28 in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad. As per local reports, the reason for her suicide is the health issues of her daughter, as her daughter can't speak.

As per local reports, the reason for her suicide is the health issues of her daughter, as her daughter can't speak. Her disability has been the cause of the victim's depression

The daughter of veteran actor Annapurna committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan at her residence in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad, during the early hours of Saturday, July 28. According to the police, her daughter Kirthi committed suicide because of her daughter’s health issues. As per the local media reports, the victim was married to Venkatakrishna, a software engineer working in Bengaluru. Kirthi had been living away far from her husband and reasons for living separately are unknown.

As per local reports, the reason for her suicide is the health issues of her daughter, as her daughter can’t speak. Her disability has been the cause of the victim’s depression.

Though the senior actor Annapurna had counselled her daughter many times, saying that daughter would be able to speak as she grows up, the counselling turned out to be futile.

ALSO READ: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review and audience reaction LIVE updates: Sanjay Dutt-starrer to have a slow start?

The incident took place when the victim’s husband Venkatakrishna was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and reached his house at around 2 AM on Friday.

He slept in the other room while his wife was sleeping in the bedroom. It was, later on, he found that Keerti was hanging from the fan the next morning.

The police are investigating the case and will come up with more details of the suicide case, as reported by India Today.

ALSO READ: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 celeb reaction LIVE updates: Will Sanjay Dutt-starrer impress the B-town?

ALSO READ: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review and audience reaction LIVE updates: Sanjay Dutt-starrer to have a slow start?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More