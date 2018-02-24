During the launch of her biopic 'The Hit Girl', Veteran actor Asha Parekh recalled her Bollywood journey and remarked that film producers and directors had rushed to sign her for movies since he had guaranteed box-office success at that time. Commenting on the current state of Bollywood industry, she further added that it would be difficult for her in Bollywood industry now as it has become much more competitive.

Known as the Hit Girl of Bollywood, Veteran actor Asha Parekh had ruled over the Indian film industry from 1959 to 1973. With films like Dil Deke Dekho, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Kati Patang and over 90 films to her account, the leading lady had shared the screen space with all top actors of her time from Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor to many others. During the launch of her biopic ‘The Hit Girl’, Asha Parekh said, “The film producers and directors rushed to sign me for movies since I had guaranteed box-office success.”

Talking about her Bollywood journey, she recalled, “I was chosen for acting in the film ‘Gunj Uthi Shahani’ by Vijay Bhatt. However, Bhatt dropped me from his film after two days saying I was unfit for it. “Within six days after being dropped from Bhatt’s movie, I was selected by Nasir Hussain for his film ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ with Shammi Kapoor and that launched me into the big league and it proved lucky for me.” Commenting on the current state of the film industry, Asha remarked that it would be difficult for her to survive in the Bollywood industry now because of all the stress and competition.

“I suspect today’s stars have it tougher than I ever did. There is far more stress, groupism, competition. There was no competition in the past,” she added. In the event, the veteran actor also spoke about the controversial film ‘Fire’ while recalling her time as the chairperson of the censor board and said, “Sanjivani (a member of the then Censor Board) and I stuck to the collective decision, that the censors would not recall the film for a second opinion. The protests by the self-appointed culture police fizzled out as they often do.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App