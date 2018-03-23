Noted Bollywood actor and 1950s acclaimed child artist Daisy Irani has opened up about being sexually assaulted by her guardian at the age of 6. Identified as Nazar, the man was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali and had contacts in the film industry. Recalling the harrowing incident, Daisy revealed that the incident had occurred when he had accompanied her to Madras for the shooting for her film Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke.

Veteran actor Daisy Irani, who is also the maternal aunt of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, has opened up about being sexually assaulted by her ‘guardian’ at the age of 6. Best known for her roles in films like Naya Daur, Bandish, Do Ustad and Ek hi Raasta, the actor revealed that harrowing incident took place while she was shooting for her film ‘Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke.’ In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Daisy said, “The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened.”

“That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar, he was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry. My mother was hell-bent on making me a star. I made my debut in the Marathi movie, Baby. So Uncle Nazar had accompanied me to the shoot of Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke in Madras. I can recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain, and the visual of him belting me. The next morning, I was back at the studio as if nothing had happened. For years, I couldn’t dare to tell my mother about what he had done, she added.”

Talking about how the incident left a deep impact on growing up years, the veteran actor said, “All I can say is as I grew up, I started flirting outrageously, I would tease and taunt men. I did not even understand what I was doing. I became badtameez. With time, my mother did get to know about the Madras incident but what could be done really?” She further added, “My three children, my sisters…everyone knows what happened. The truth never killed anyone. If I’ve spoken up after years and years and if the result sounds sensational in print, no problem. There could be a flurry of phone calls. I just won’t answer them. Simple.”

Shocked by the revelations made by his aunt, Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to express his grief and tweeted, “Heartbroken upon reading this article but proud that my aunt #DaisyIrani spoke up. It’s tragic to see parents push their kids to breaking point in order to achieve success vicariously through them. This should serve as wake up call for the film & TV industry. Be aware. Be warned.” Daisy Irani was last featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year.

