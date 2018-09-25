Actor Dalip Tahil, who has featured in films like Ankur, Baazigar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Ra One, has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol by Khar Police in Mumbai. The actor has been booked under Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.

Actor Dalip Tahil has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Mumbai. Booked under the Motor Vehicles act for rash and negligent driving, the actor was arrested by Khar Police, Mumbai on September 25. As per the latest reports, the incident occurred when Dalip hit an autorickshaw at around 9 PM. The passengers travelling in the autorickshaw have been identified as Jenita Gandhi and her friend Gaurav Chugh.

Recalling the incident, the duo revealed that after their autorickshaw was hit, they approached the car, asked the driver to come out and that is when they realised that it was Dalip Tahil. A leading daily quoted Jenita Gandhi as stating that they noted the car’s number but soon the actor stated arguing and pushed them. As a result, Mr Chugh called the police and Khar Police reached the spot. Subsequently, they took both the parties to the station.

Dalip Tahil started his career as a theatre artist and gained international acclaim for his performance in AR Rahman’s theatre musical Bombay Dreams. Post which, he was recognised by iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal and made his way on to the silver screen with the film Ankur. With over 100 Bollywood films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Ra One, Rock On, Talaash, Partner, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, the actor has carved a place for himself in the Bollywood industry.

With this, the actor has also featured in television shows like Buniyaad, The Sword Of Tipu Sultan, Siya Ke Ram, BBC 1 soap opera East Enders and BBC 2 mini-series Nuclear Secrets.

