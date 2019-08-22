Veteran actor Dharmendra posted a video on his official Instagram handle with a special message for his grandson Karan Deol and his co-star for the upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass which is going to release this year on September, 20.

Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol is all set to make a debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The teaser of the film is already being appreciated and the first song of the movie has also garnered good response from all sides. Grandfather Dharmendra has also not left his part unspoken. Dharmendra on his official Instagram account shared a video of him with the fans. In the video, he is reciting some Shayaris about life and dedicating them to the grandson Karan and his co-star Sahher Bambba.

The teaser of this new age love story had some spectacular visuals. Although the plot of the film is yet to be revealed, the sneak peek has surely left the audience asking for more and they all are eagerly waiting for the movie to release, the movie is all set to hit on September 20 and the team is nowadays packed up with the promotion of the film, recently they were spotted on the sets of Dance India Dance with Sunny Deol and the judge of the show Kareena Kapoor wished them well and posed with the cast of the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Apart from Kareena’s wishes, grandfather of the hero Karan Deol, Dharmendra also shared some heart touching message on the starting of the career of his grandson, here is the video.

Watch the video here:

He got emotional in the video and captioned the video with some beautiful and heart touching words and said that he wishes Karan and Sahhar for their first film, hope they get success in their lives. Dharmendra the grandfather of Karan Deol posted all of it with his true emotions and heart wishes.

Karan Deol is 28 years old and going to make a debut in Bollywood this year, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass is directed by Actor Sunny Deol and it is a romantic comedy film. The film’s shooting is mainly done in Himachal, Ladakh and Buddh International Circuit in Delhi NCR.

