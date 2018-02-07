Veteran actor Jeetendra was on Wednesday accused of sexually harassing his maternal cousin 47 years ago. The survivor said that she has broken her silence now to be part of 'Me Too' campaign. Many celebs belonging to the film industry have been accused of rape. Check out a list of celebrities who have been accused of sexually harassing women below!

In a shocking news, veteran actor Jeetendra was accused of sexually harassing his maternal cousin 47 years ago. The victim filed a police complaint against the actor on Wednesday with Himachal Pradesh’s Director General of Police. The complainant has alleged that she was 18 while Jeetendra was 28 at the time of the incident that took place back in 1971. Meanwhile, the 75-year-old actor’s lawyer has described the allegations as ‘baseless’. “The timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed company,” the statement read. There have been many instances when people from the film industry have been accused of sexually harassing women. We have compiled a list of celebs who have been embroiled in controversies because of their conduct.

Shiney Ahuja: Shiney Ahuja was accused of rape by his maid. She later retracted her statement and said the act was ‘consensual’, but the actor was convicted by the court on the basis of circumstantial evidence. The case is still going on in the court. The allegations were serious enough to damage his reputation as he vanished from silver screen after the incident.

Karim Morani: Indian film producer Karim Morani was accused of raping a 25-year-old student from Delhi. He surrendered before the police in September 2017 but was denied a bail.

Dileep: Mollywood actor Dileep is one of the accused in a case relating to abduction and rape of a Malayalam film actress that took place last year. His arrest resulted in huge losses to Malayalam film industry.

Ankit Tiwari: ‘Sun Raha Hai’ singer Ankit Tiwari had landed in troubled waters when he was arrested for sexually harassing a woman in 2014. The singer was, however, acquitted of the charges later.

Madhur Bhandarkar: The filmmaker was accused of rape by a struggling actress who claimed she was raped by him 16 times between 1999 and 2004.