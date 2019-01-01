Bollywood actor Kader Khan has passed away! The actor was undergoing medical treatment since December 28. He was put on special ventilator after suffering from breathlessness. The news of Kader Khan's demise has sent shock waves across the country as millions of his fans

Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan, 81, has passed away in Toronto, Canada. The actor was undergoing a medical treatment for supranuclear palsy since December 28. The veteran Bollywood actor was admitted to a hospital in Canada for treatment as he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. According to medical experts, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. The news of Kader Khan’s demise has sent shock waves across the country as millions of his fans were praying for his speedy recovery.

Earlier, the All India Radio (AIR) on its Twitter handle (@AkashVaniAIR) had declared the actor’s demise while his son Sarfaraz dismissed media reports and termed the death news rumour. Khan started his acting career in Hindi cinema with Rajesh Khanna in Daag. He has acted in more than 300 Bollywood films. Before he started pursuing acting, Khan was a professor of Civil Engineering at a college in Mumbai.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Kader Khan was not just a noted actor but also a screenwriter, director and comedian. He starred in hit films like Himmatwala, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja. Condolences have started pouring in on social media. The actor’s demise is an unrepairable loss to the Bollywood industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More