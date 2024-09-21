Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90

Crosby is survived by her three children, Harry, Mary and Nathaniel, as well as several grandchildren.

Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90

Actor-singer Kathryn Crosby has passed away. As per Variety, Kathryn, widow of Bing Crosby, died of natural causes at her home on Friday evening. She was 90.

Crosby starred in over 20 films over the course of her career including “The 7th Voyage of Sinbad,” “Anatomy of a Murder,” “Operation Mad Ball” and “The Wild Party.” She typically performed under the stage names Kathryn Grant and Kathryn Grandstaff.

Crosby appeared frequently on Bing Crosby’s “Merrie Olde Christmas” specials and hosted “The Kathryn Crosby Show,” a 30-minute talk show based in San Francisco. Following the death of her husband in 1977, she performed in several stage productions such as the 1996 Broadway revival of “State Fair.”

MUST READ | After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

Some of her other projects include “Queen of the Lot,” “This is Life,” “The Initiation of Sarah,” “Cyrano de Bergerac,” “Ben Casey”, “Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre,” “The House Next Door,” “1001 Arabian Nights,” “The Big Circus,” “Gunman’s Walk,” “The George Sanders Mystery Theater,” “Love Has No Alibi,” “The Brothers Rico,” “The Night the World Exploded,” “The Guns of Fort Petticoat,” “Mister Cory,”

Crosby is survived by her three children, Harry, Mary and Nathaniel, as well as several grandchildren.

ALSO READ | ‘Devara’: Andhra Pradesh Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Kathryn Crosby death Kathryn Crosby movies Kathryn Crosby news

