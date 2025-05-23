Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
  Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna's Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

In a recent interview, she revealed how Khanna once made an inappropriate remark about the paternity of her daughter, implying she may have been Vinod Mehra’s child and not that of Moushumi’s husband, Jayanta Mukherjee.

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark


Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has candidly recalled a deeply personal and unsettling moment involving late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. In a recent interview, she revealed how Khanna once made an inappropriate remark about the paternity of her daughter, implying she may have been Vinod Mehra’s child and not that of Moushumi’s husband, Jayanta Mukherjee.

The actress, known for her grace and strength, did not let the comment slide. Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, she said, “People used to get angry because I was never bothered so much… so I used to give it back.” Chatterjee, unshaken by industry hierarchy, responded with equal sharpness. “He thought it was fun, but many people who say such things don’t realise they reveal who they really are,” she added.

Refusing to be undermined by stardom, Moushumi made it clear that respect should be given to all, irrespective of status. “Even if you’re a spot boy and doing your job with dignity, you deserve a salute from me,” she stated.

Despite the incident, professional ties between the two actors remained intact. “We continued working together. It was never awkward. Raat gayi, baat gayi,” she said, adding that Khanna likely backed off, having realised she wasn’t easy to rattle.

In a separate interview with Lehren Retro, Chatterjee recalled the zinger that left Khanna speechless. Responding to his jibe, she shot back, “Is it Rishi Kapoor’s child or yours?”—a reference to his own family with Dimple Kapadia.

Moushumi and Khanna acted together in several acclaimed films, including Prem Bandhan, Anuraag, Vijay, Ghar Parivaar, and Humshakal. Her account now offers an unfiltered glimpse into the kind of casual misogyny that once prevailed in the industry—and the steely resolve it took to stand against it.

