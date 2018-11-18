Life in a metro actor Nafisa Ali has been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. She has shared the news with her fans on Instagram. In the photograph, she can be seen smiling with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. This year, Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre have been diagnosed with cancer and are undergoing a treatment in New York and London respectively.

Popularly known for her role in Life in a Metro Nafisa Ali Sodhi has been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. Sharing the news on Instagram, Nafisa Ali wrote that she met her precious friend who wished her luck & to get well after being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. In the photograph, she can be seen happily posing with a photograph of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

She is not the only celebrity who has been diagnosed with cancer, Sonali Bendre and Irrfan Khan too are undergoing a medical treatment for the disease in New York and London respectively. She is quite active on social media and frequently updates her fans about her health condition.

Nafisa married Colonel Sodhi. Her husband is an Arjuna award-winning golfer. They have three children-Ajit Sodhi, Armana Sodhi and Pia Sodhi.

Nafisa hails from West Bengal who made her debut as a young actor in late Shashi Kapoor’s Junoon in 1979. Nafisa has been a part of several films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s gangster drama Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Previously, she was also seen in films like Major Saab and Life in a Metro opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively.

Having a short stint in politics, Nafisa contested the 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Presently, she is a member of the Congress party. In 2005, she became the chairperson of the Children’s Film Society of India. Nafisa Ali, is also a former beauty queen and a swimming champion. She was also a jockey at the Calcutta Gymkhana in 1979.

On the occasion of Pia’s birthday, in a heartfelt note, Nafisa Ali added that she is looking forward for more years of togetherness with her children.

Nafisa Ali is the daughter of Ahmed Ali, a Bengali Muslim, by his wife Philomena Torresan, a Roman Catholic of Anglo-Indian heritage.

A prominent Bengali writer S. Wajid Ali was Nafisa’s paternal grandfather. Her paternal aunt father’s sister was Zaib-un-Nissa Hamidullah Pakistani was a journalist and feminist.

