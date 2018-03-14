Bollywood actor Narendra Jha, who featured in a number of films and television serials, passed away due to a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning at his farmhouse in Wada. Narendra Jha’s was being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai since a few days as he was not keeping well. He had worked in over twenty television serials.

Veteran actor Narendra Jha, who is best known for his contribution to Indian film and television industry passed away on Wednesday—March 14 after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor, who featured in films like Kaabil, Force 2, Hamaari Adhuri Kahani was 55 and he passed away at his farmhouse in Wada this morning at about 5 AM, according to a family member. The late actor was with his wife Pankaja Thakur at the time of his demise. If reports are to be believed, Jha was in Wada as he needed some rest after he suffered a minor attack a few days ago.

Narendra Jha was being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai since a few days as he was not keeping well. Even his wife Pankaja was on a leave for four months in order to be with her husband at their farmhouse in Wada. Jha’s wife Pankaja is the former CEO for Central Board of Film Certification. The veteran actor was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, in which he played the role of Musa Bhai. The actor has also featured in Shahid Kapoor starrer Haider in which he played the role of Shahid’s father, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil and Mohenjo Daro, My Father Iqbal, Force 2 among others.

He had worked in over twenty television serials such as Begusarai, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi, Ek Ghar Banaunga among others. The Raees actor was also a part of Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas’s ambitious project, Saaho and was also on board for Salman Khan’s Race 3.

