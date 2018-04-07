Actor Raj Kishore, who played the role of one of the prisoners in Ramesh Sippy-directed "Sholay", passed away last night. He was 85. He was keeping unwell, had some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He had suffered a heart attack a few days back. He passed away late last night at his residence in Goregaon.

Sholay actor Raj Kishore passed away at the age of 85 in Gurgaon on Thursday night. The veteran actor, who starred in movies like Sholay, Deewar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Padosan among others, died following a heart attack a few days ago. Actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) said, “Raj was keeping unwell and was going through some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He suffered a heart attack a few days back and passed away late on Thursday night at his residence in Gurgaon.

“The last rites of the veteran actor was performed on Friday morning at Aarey Crematorium,” Alankar added. The funeral took place at Aarey Crematorium today morning, he said. Some of Raj Kishore’s notable performances were in the films Padosan and Karan Arjun. He is survived by a wife and a son. The actor was mainly seen in supporting roles during the ’70s and ’80s. His most significant work till date has been Sholay. He played a prison inmate, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s character in the first half of the film.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma accuses ex-producers of defamation, files FIR against them

He was frequently seen in films with Big B such as Deewar. He was also seen in Patanga (1949), Padosan (1968), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Karishma Kudrat Kaa (1985), Bombay To Goa 1972), Aasmaan (1984) and Karan Arjun (1995) are just a few other movies in which he made an appearance. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla starrer Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi in the year 1997. This is what most people had to say about the late actor on Twitter.

Demise of Senior Comedian of Hindi Movies #RajKishore is Saddening .The actor will always be remembered for his comic roles in movies like Sholay, Ram aur Shyam, Deewar, Padosan, Sadhu aur Shaitan and Bombay to Goa ..Condolences to the actor's family and friends. Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YJI278nhaP — Devansh Upadhyay (@itsmeedevansh) April 6, 2018

Good Small-time actors are like the musical instruments in big orchestra who help to create & set ambiance for a scene & still manage to get a glance.#RajKishore, 85 will remain a significant happy memory of Two great Ensembles of Hindi Cinema #Sholay & #Padosan #RestinPeace pic.twitter.com/BwhWCaqI3T — Pavan Jha (@p1j) April 6, 2018

ALSO READ: Salman Khan blackbuck case LIVE updates: Order on bail plea to come post lunch

ALSO READ: Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Qaidi number 106 misses meal but refuses to miss workout

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App