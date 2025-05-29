Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh dies at age 75. He starred in 150+ films, worked in Malayalam and Telugu, and also wrote books. His death shocks the South Indian film industry.

Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh, known for his remarkable contribution to South Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 75. His death has come as a huge shock to the film industry and fans across the region.

According to reports, Rajesh was rushed to the hospital after suffering from blood pressure complications, but sadly could not be revived.

Rajesh began his acting journey with the acclaimed Tamil film Aval Oru Thodarkathai. Over the years, he starred in more than 150 Tamil films, earning respect for his versatile performances. He also appeared in Malayalam and Telugu films, broadening his appeal across South India.

Some of his notable early works include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kanni Paruvathile (1979)

Thani Maram (1980)

Thai Pongal (1980)

Naan Naanethaan (1980)

Andha 7 Naatkal (1981)

His lead role in Kanni Paruvathile and the emotional climax of Andha 7 Naatkal remain memorable for many film lovers even today.

Rajesh was not only a gifted actor but also a dubbing artist, receiving praise for his vocal performances. He played key roles in Tamil TV serials, making a strong impact on the small screen as well.

He was an admirer of legendary filmmaker K. Balachander and director-actor K. Bhagyaraj, both of whom shaped Tamil cinema in significant ways.

Even in recent years, Rajesh continued to appear in films. His performances in Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas and Vijay’s Master and Sarkar showed his enduring presence in modern cinema.

In addition to his acting career, Rajesh was a published author of nine Tamil books, showcasing his literary talents. His contributions extended beyond cinema into the world of literature.

News of Rajesh’s passing has led to an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow artists. His journey through different phases of Tamil cinema, and his versatility as an actor, writer, and dubbing artist, have left behind a lasting legacy.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga