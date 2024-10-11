Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Veteran Actor Raza Murad To Play Vibhishan In Ayodhya's Ramleela: Ram Lala Has Always Blessed Me

He also talked about veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards, saying,"He is a very good person, he is a caring person and he helps people. He has worked very hard."

Veteran Actor Raza Murad To Play Vibhishan In Ayodhya’s Ramleela: Ram Lala Has Always Blessed Me

Ahead of Dussehra, veteran actor Raza Murad reached Ayodhya to take part in ‘Ramleela’. He is playing the role of Vibhishan.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared the significance of the name of Lord Ram in his life and said, “I have come here before. I came here this year, on 19th January. And this is the sacred land of Ram Lala. I am very attached to it. And Ram Lala has always blessed me. My full name, which is still on card, That is Raza Ali Murad. R from Raza, A from Ali, M from Murad… The first hit film that came to me that changed my destiny was ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. Subhash Ghai ji took me in his film ‘Ram Lakhan.'”

“So, the word Ram for me is very, very blessed. And the most important thing is that for the past 12 years, I have played different characters in ‘Ramleela. Sometimes I have played King Janak. Sometimes I have played Vishwamitra. Sometimes I have played Ahiravan. Sometimes I have played Kumbhakarna. Sometimes I have played King Dasharatha. I have played different characters,” he added.

He also talked about the developments in the city and shared that a film could be made at the place, “Here such a good location. There is a river. And old buildings, beautiful streets, so definitely a film can be made.”

He also talked about veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards, saying,”He is a very good person, he is a caring person and he helps people. He has worked very hard.”

The veteran actor is best known for playing strong and memorable roles, often as a villain or a character with great authority.

The actor who began his career in the early 1970s, quickly became popular for his powerful voice and acting skills. Some of his notable films include ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili,’ ‘Prem Rog,’ and ‘Padmaavat.’

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

bollywood dusshera latest entertainment news Trending news
