Oscars is not just a celebration of the best of the best talents in the film industry but is also considered one of the biggest fashion moments in the world. From Givenchy to Versace, it is the platform where the stars walk down the red carpet flaunting their haute couture. Taking a dig at the norm, Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has slammed the Oscars red carpet for the celebrities’ desperation to conform to the set standards of beauty. Expressing her concern on her Twitter handle, the actor tweeted, “Watching Oscar Red Carpet and am struck by the desperation to conform to set standards of beauty. Nicked tucked bosom out butt strutted. Such pressure to NOT accept yourself as you are. What a huge pity!

Watching Oscar Red Carpet and am struck by the desperation to conform to set standards of beauty.Nicked tucked bosom out butt strutted.Such pressure to NOT accept yourself as you are.What a huge pity! — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 11, 2018

Talking to a leading news agency, Shabana had earlier said, “What bothers me about red carpet particularly Cannes is that it’s an extremely important festival where stunning films are shown and nothing of that ever comes in papers. It’s always celebrities standing with one hand on waist, I don’t know who decided that as an attractive position.” Earlier this week, the 67-year-old actor had also condemned the culture of Item songs in the Indian film Industry and said that these songs are just used in a film for titillation and nothing else.

“I have strong views on item numbers because they are not part of the narrative and they’ve been put in a film for the only purpose of titillation and nothing else. When a girl or a leading lady says, ‘It’s alright, I want to celebrate my sensuality’, I have no problem with that, I think that’s wonderful. But under the pretence of ‘celebrating your sensuality’ what you are actually doing is surrendering to the male gaze and objectifying yourselves because the business of cinema is of images,” she had said.

