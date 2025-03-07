Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran actor and classical dancer Vyjayanthimala became the subject of a shocking death hoax on Friday, with several reports falsely claiming that she had passed away at the age of 91.

Veteran actor and classical dancer Vyjayanthimala became the subject of a shocking death hoax on Friday, with several reports falsely claiming that she had passed away at the age of 91. The news spread rapidly across social media, leaving fans worried and seeking confirmation from credible sources. However, her son, Suchindra Bali, quickly stepped in to clear the air and put an end to the baseless rumors.

Son Clears the Air on Social Media

In response to the false reports, Suchindra Bali reportedly took to his Facebook and WhatsApp to dismiss the rumors, reassuring fans that his mother was alive and in good health. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Suchindra wrote, “Dr Vyjayanthimala Bali is in good health and any news that says otherwise is false. Before sharing, please validate the news source.”

Although Hindustan Times (HT) could not independently verify his post, the publication included a screenshot of his message refuting the misleading information. His statement helped put an end to the speculation, bringing relief to her admirers and well-wishers.

Vyjayanthimala’s Recent Public Appearance

Vyjayanthimala, a celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer, recently took the stage in January at Kala Pradarshini, a renowned cultural event held in Chennai. She showcased her Bharatanatyam skills, mesmerizing the audience with her grace and elegance. Accompanying her performance was musician Girijashankar Sundaresan, who provided vocals.

Sharing his admiration for the legendary performer, Girijashankar later wrote on Instagram, “An absolute honor to share the stage with Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vyjayanthimala Bali Amma. Her grace, talent, and legacy continue to inspire us all. Grateful to be part of this magical experience! Cherishing this moment forever.”

This recent performance further disproves any claims about her ill health, proving that she continues to be active in the arts.

A Legendary Career in Cinema and Dance

Vyjayanthimala is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished actors in Indian cinema and is often credited as one of the first female superstars of the industry. She made her debut in Tamil cinema at the age of 16 with the film Vaazhkai. She quickly expanded her reach, entering Telugu cinema with Jeevitham the following year.

Her breakthrough role came in 1954 with the romantic film Nagin, where her performance won hearts across the country. She also gained widespread acclaim for playing Chandramukhi in the 1955 adaptation of Devdas, which remains one of her most iconic roles.

Over the years, she starred in several blockbuster films, including Sangam, Jewel Thief, Amrapali, Ganwaar, and many more. Her contribution to the arts has been widely recognized, and in 2024, she was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, for her outstanding achievements.

Apart from her cinematic journey, Vyjayanthimala also had a stint in politics. She contested the 1984 Tamil Nadu general elections, showcasing her commitment to public service alongside her artistic pursuits.