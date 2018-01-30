Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who appeared in films like Hare Rama, Hare Krishna, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Heera Panna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, and Don has filed a molestation complaint against a businessman named Amar Khanna in Mumbai. In the initial investigation, the police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who is best known for her phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema in the 1970’s and 80’s, has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman on Monday, according to Mumbai police. In her complaint, which has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress said that Khanna molested her over the past few months and behaved badly. According to news agency ANI, the actress has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against businessman Amar Khanna.

In the early investigation, the police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman. However, the businessman apparently kept calling and following her. After failing to convince Khanna to stop stalking, the veteran actress finally approached the police and filed a complaint at Juhu Police Station. Amar Khanna is said to be absconding at the moment. An investigation has been launched into the issue.

Zeenat Aman has featured in many blockbusters like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Lawaaris, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor and many more. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Zee Cine Awards function in 2008 as recognition of her contribution to Hindi Cinema. She also received An Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema award at IIFA awards 2010 held at Colombo, Sri Lanka. She dedicated this award to her mother. In 2004, she appeared as Mrshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-7qm4WeH9Q Robinson in the play The Graduate staged at St Andrew’s auditorium in Mumbai. Zeenat Aman had a TV show called In Conversation with Zeenat made by B4U TV and also made an appearance along with Hema Malini in the popular show Koffee with Karan hosted by Karan Johar.