Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy passed away at 79, on Sunday March 17, after suffering a cardiac arrest, at his Salt Lake residence. He is survived by two children- son and daughter. He was a renowned Bengali actor had featured in several films such as Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Rupasi, Attatar Din Pare and Janani.

Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy took his last breath at 79, on Sunday March 17, 2019 around 10.20 pm, after suffering a cardiac arrest, at his Salt Lake residence, as per sources. Roy is survived by two children- son and daughter. Chinmoy Roy’s wife Jui Banerjee had also died. He was born in Kumilla district, Bangladesh in 1940. Roy began his career in Bengali films during 60s. Although he portrayed various roles, however, his comic characters were highly appreciated by the Bengali audience while retaining the essence of its culture.

He had been featured along with renowned actors such as Soumitra Chatterjee and Rabi Ghosh in a classic comedy like Basanta Bilap or in Dhonni Meye. Chinmoy was also casted by Satyajit Ray for a cameo as a spy working for the Minister of Halla, in a children’s fantasy Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. His character Tenyda in the film Charmurti is unforgettable. It became a major hit in the 1980s.

Before this, an unfortunate incident took place when the actor was found lying on the ground floor of the building in South Kolkata by neighbours. Later he was admitted to a private super specialty hospital off E M Bypass. The 77-year-old actor succumbed to injuries the injuries on his arms, leg and other parts of the body, Sankha said, adding that he was now stable.

He completed his higher education from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College.

The veteran actor had been casted along with various movies such as Charmurti, Basanta Bilap and Nanigopaler Biye.

The last film project on which was working before his demise was Sudama- The Half Man directed by Indo-Australian director Rajib Ball, and Roy. He was also planning to work on a few more scripts with the same director.

Following are the movies in which he was featured:

In (1966), Galpo Holeo Satt, (1968) Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, (1970) Rupasi, (1971) Attatar Din Pare, (1971) Pratibad, (1971) Janani, (1971) Ekhoni. He also won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for this movie. In 1971, Dhanyi Meye. (1972) Ajker Nayak, (1972) Natun Diner Alo, (1972) Picnic, in (1972) Jaban, (1973) Aandhar Periye, (1973) Nanigopaler Biye, in (1973) Basanta Bilap, in (1973) Shriman Prithviraj. (1973) Shravan Sandhya, (1974) Pranta Rekha, (1974) Mouchak, (1974) Sharmila, (1974) Sangini, (1974) Thagini.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More