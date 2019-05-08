Veteran TV and movie actor Mrinal Mukherjee passed away earlier this morning at a private hospital in Kolkata, succumbing to his prolonged illness. The actor breathed his last in Kolkata on may 7,2019.

Veteran television and film actor Mrinal Mukherjee passed away yesterday evening on may 7,2019. The actor breathed his last yesterday after battling with cancer for a long time and he later was diagnosed with geriatric issues and jaundice too. Despite his ill health Mrinal Mukherjee worked continuously but later was admitted in a private hospital when his health deteriorated.

The versatile actor was also seen in the television show Amloki which went off the air last year. In the tv show, he played the role of Nabakumar. Mukherjee was the father of popular actress and singer Jojo and both of them are quite renowned in Bengali cinema. The star Mrinal Mukherjee started his acting carer as a child artist in 1955 with the movie Dui Bon. He was very popular for the kind of work he used to do. Some of his major Bengali hits were Nayika Sangbad, Golpo Holeo Sotti, Shriman Prithviraj, Chuti and others.

Mrinal Mukherjee also did some Bollywood movies too and was best known for his role in Gulzar’s Mausam. The movie is one of Gulzar’s best works. As per reports, he was also a part of Barun Sobti starrer 22 Yards.

Many actors and celebrities took to their official Twitter handle to share heartfelt notes about the demise of their beloved actor. Even Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, Surinder Films, Piyush Saha among various other celebrities shared tweets.

Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee wrote, Very sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Mrinal Mukherjee… bhalo thakben Mrinal Kaku…

Surinder Films also shared a photo and paid their condolences, We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #MrinalMukherjee.

Filmmaker Piyush Saha wrote, Not just an actor, we lost an extraordinary man. Will miss the ‘adda’ that happened during Tulkalam film. Stay good, wherever you are Mrinal uncle

