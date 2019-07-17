Popular Veteran Bengali actor Swarup Dutta passed away on July 17, Wednesday morning at 06:10 am. He was admitted to a hospital after falling in a bathroom, recently as he was succumbed to head injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately and doctors a blood clot in his brain was found after the scans. He was declared critical since he was put in ventilation. The veteran actor was also suffering from age-related illness for some time ago.

Swarup Dutta is a renowned Bengali actor of the silver screen throughout the late 60s and early 70s. He made his debut in Tapan Sinha’s popular movie ‘Apanjan’.

He had done classic movies such as Pita Putra, Maa O Meye, Swarna Sikhar Prangane, Andha Atit, Ekhoni, Sagina Mahato etc. He also worked in several movies such as ‘Uphaar’ with Jaya Bhaduri. He also earned national fame.

He was born on June 22, 1941, and completed Matriculation from the South Point School in 1958. He also completed I.A. from Belur Ramkrishna Mission Vidya Mandir, followed by Graduation in Economics from St.Xaviers’ College.

Unfortunately, in later days, extremely talented actor gradually lost his major roles and moved to supporting roles.

